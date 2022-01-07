SVB Financial healthcare investments hit record $80B in 2021
Jan. 07, 2022 8:30 AM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- SVB Financial's (NASDAQ:SIVB) venture investment in healthcare jumps over 30% to more than $80B in 2021, according to the regional bank's annual Healthcare Investment and Exits report.
- Specifically, the venture investment ranged in biopharma, medical device, diagnostics/tools and healthtech firms.
- Healthcare venture fundraising last year nearly doubled 2020's record at $28.3B. Venture healthcare exits also set records in 2021.
- Overall, "venture fundraising and investment in healthcare has continued at a torrid pace this year due to the great exit environment and lofty step ups in valuations," said SVB Life Science and Healthcare Practice Managing Director Jon Norris.
- "Looking ahead to 2022, we anticipate a slight decrease in fundraising and investment more closely mirroring the record levels seen in 2020, as VCs prep their existing portfolio for exits but continue to invest recently-closed funds," Norris says.
- The bank expects venture fundraising to reach $16B and investment in companies to total $64B in 2022.
