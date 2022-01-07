U.S. adds 199K jobs in December, a big miss, as unemployment rate falls to 3.9%
Jan. 07, 2022
- December nonfarm payrolls: +199K vs. +400K expected and +249K prior (revised from +201K).
- Unemployment rate: 3.9% vs. 4.1% expected and 4.2% prior.
- Strength in wages, a concern for inflation, and the improved unemployment rate indicates the jobs report isn't likely to dissuade the Federal Reserve from its more hawkish tone taken at its December meeting. Yesterday, St. Louis Fed President Bullard said the Fed could start raising rates as soon as March.
- "This is a green light for March," says Renaissance Macro Research.
- Fed funds futures now imply a 90% chance of a hike at the March meeting, according to Bloomberg. The 10-year Treasury yield rises 4 basis points to almost 1.77% at 9:04 AM ET.
- Tim Duy, chief U.S. economist at SGH Macro, calls it a "full employment" report, adding that the "Fed is still buying assets and it is still more than two months ahead from the first rate hike.
- Labor force participation rate is unchanged at 61.9% in December, remains 1.5 percentage points lower than in February 2020.
- Average hourly earnings increased 4.7% over the past 12 months, more than the 4.2% increase expected. For all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, average hourly earnings increased by $0.19 during the month to $31.31.
- While the number of jobs added in December may look disappointing, note that the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised the November number up by 39K to +249K and October by 102K to +648K. Thus, October and November job growth were actually stronger than the initial numbers suggested.
- "Once one accounts for upward revisions to the past two reports — up 141K — the change in total employment is 390K," says RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas. "While this is disappointing to the trading community, this is quite strong form the point of view of the underlying real economy."
- For December, employment strengthened in leisure and hospitality (which includes restaurants, hotels, etc.), professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and in transportation and warehousing.
- Leisure and hospitality added 53K jobs in December, bringing the total number added for 2021 to 2.6M jobs. Still, employment in the industry is down by 1.2M, or 7.2%, sinc February 2020. For food services and drinking places, i.e., restaurants and bars, employment rose by 43K, but is still down by 653K since February 2020.
- Earlier this week, initial jobless claims rose 7K to 207K