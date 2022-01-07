Hydrofarm reaffirms FY21 outlook, provides FY22 top line growth estimates

  • Hydrofarm (NASDAQ:HYFM) trades 1.9% higher premarket after it reaffirmed its net sales and adjusted EBITDA outlook for FY21 which was provided in last week of October.
  • Net sales growth between 37% and 43% or ~$470M to $490M vs. a consensus of $480.82M; Adjusted EBITDA of $47M to $53M; FY organic growth is seen at ~18% to 23% and M&A growth of ~19% to 20%.
  • The outlook does not include partial period contributions from acquisitions of - Heavy 16, House & Garden, Aurora Innovations, Greenstar and IGE.
  • The company also forecasts that organic sales decline experienced in Q4 was in the low-to-mid teens, driven by a sales mix that is primarily consumable products as opposed to durable products.
  • For FY22: the company continues to expect 8% to 10% organic top line growth which will likely be weighted towards 2H22 as the industry laps strong comps in 1H21 and several states that have recently enacted pro-cannabis legislation build momentum through 2022.
