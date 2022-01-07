Hot Stocks: GME getting into NFTs; SONO scores win over GOOGL; DCT earnings; AHH slips
- The original meme stock moved back into the spotlight in Friday's pre-market action. GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted a double-digit percentage gain on reports that it plans to enter the NFT market.
- A patent fight also generated headlines before the opening bell. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) gained ground on a favorable decision in a patent case against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).
- Elsewhere, the release of Street-topping quarterly results gave a lift to shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT).
- On the other side of the spectrum, Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) dropped on news of a stock offering.
Gainers
- GameStop (GME) soared nearly 14% on news that it would enter the NFT market. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has taken steps to create a business unit related to NFTs, hiring 20 people to staff the venture. The initiative will include an online site to trade the blockchain-based collectibles and virtual videogame goods.
- Sonos (SONO) was another pre-market winner after scoring a high-profile legal victory in a patent case against Google (GOOG)(GOOGL). The International Trade Commission ruled that GOOGL devices like the Nest Hub and Pixel phones infringed on home audio patents held by SONO. SONO rose by about 4% on the news.
- The release of earnings news gave a boost to shares of Duck Creek Technologies (DCT). The company reported quarterly non-GAAP EPS that quadrupled expectations on revenue that jumped about 35% from last year.
- Boosted by the news, shares rose more than 11% in pre-market action.
Decliner
- Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) dropped about 5% before the opening bell, dragged down by news of a stock offering. The company said it will sell about 3.5M shares of common stock through an underwritten public offering. Sale proceeds will help fund a previously announced acquisition.
