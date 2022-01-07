Starbucks slips after Oppenheimer, RBC rate as near-term neutral

Jan. 07, 2022 8:34 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) -2.2% pre-market after getting slapped with two downgrades, one from Oppenheimer and the other from RBC Capital that expect the stock to remain stuck in neutral for the near term.
  • Oppenheimer's Brian Bittner remains upbeat toward Starbucks' unit growth and same-store sales trends, but his latest analysis suggests earnings forecasts in 2022 and 2023 "lack upside levers needed to drive outperformance."
  • "While 2022 is a well-telegraphed 'investment year,' the Street already underwrites outsized margin and EPS growth in '23," which Bittner believes "elevates degree of difficulty" through 2023.
  • RBC analyst Christopher Carril still views Starbucks as a compelling long-term growth opportunity, but cites current valuation and the FY 2022 margin outlook in foreseeing less upside for the stock in the near term.
  • Analysts at Baird recently cited an increasingly uncertain backdrop for the China business in their recent Starbucks downgrade.
