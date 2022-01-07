Icosavax outlines anticipated milestones for 2022

Jan. 07, 2022 8:36 AM ETIcosavax, Inc. (ICVX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Innovation and new ideas lightbulb concept 2022

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) provides a corporate update and shared anticipated milestones for 2022.
  • Expanded Seattle headquarters. The company recently signed a lease on a new facility of approx. 25,000 square feet, which provides substantially greater R&D capabilities.
  • Near-Term Milestone Expectations
  • IVX-411 (COVID-19) Phase 1/2 interim, top-line data in 1Q 2022.
  • IVX-121 (RSV) Phase 1/1b interim, top-line data in 2Q 2022.
  • IND submission for IVX-A12 (RSV+hMPV) and initiation of a Phase 1 trial for IVX-A12 in 2H 2022.
  • Subject to positive data from the IVX-411 (COVID-19) Phase 1/2 trial, initiation of an additional Phase 2 trial for IVX-411, co-administered with a licensed influenza vaccine, in previously vaccinated SARS-CoV-2 subjects, in 2H 2022.
  • Icosavax has an unaudited preliminary cash position, including restricted cash, of $281M as of December 31, 2021. The company currently expects its cash balance to be sufficient to fund operations through at least 2024.
