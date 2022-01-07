Discovery upgraded at BofA, price target boosted, as risk-reward situation is now 'extremely favorable'

Jan. 07, 2022

  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is getting an upgrade and price target boost from Bank of America, as the investment firm believes the risk-reward situation has become "extremely favorable" and the pending merger with WarnerMedia (NYSE:T) could make the combined company "a global media powerhouse."
  • Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich raised her rating to buy and price target to $45, noting that the combined companies have "highly complementary assets," with WarnerMedia having "best in class film and TV studios," while Discovery (DISCA) has "notable strength" in lifestyle, reality-TV and unscripted brands.
  • "As a combined entity, we believe Warner Bros. Discovery has the potential to be the most dynamic global media company," she wrote in an investor note. "Trading at [less than] 8x PF CY23E OIBDA we believe the risk/reward for DISCA is extremely favorable, notwithstanding the near term technical overhang related to the merger, as we approach the anticipated 1H22 closing date."
  • Discovery (DISCA) shares were up more than 4% to $26.78 in early Friday trading.
  • Reif Ehrlich added that there is the potential for revenue and cost synergies as Discovery (DISCA) and WarnerMedia (T) merge, and it's likely that the $3 billion in cost synergies that Discovery mentioned is "highly achievable, if not conservative."
  • On the top line, she believes there could be "incremental revenue opportunities," such as advertising, distribution, pricing and the potential to drive healthy [free cash flow] by optimizing working capital and reducing DSOs."
    • The streaming landscape has "intensified" over the past year, as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) all accelerate their spending on content, but success is likely to steam from the global direct-to-consumer strategy, Reif Ehrlich believes.
    • "It is our view [Warner Bros Discovery] will eventually combine to one service (vs. bundle) which enhances the depth and breadth of content offerings, reduces churn, increases [Lifetime Value] and improves [Go-to-market] efficiencies. The merger also provides WBD enough financial capacity to invest in content globally."
