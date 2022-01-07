EQRx signs MOU with Geisinger to provide cancer drugs at lower cost

Jan. 07, 2022 8:54 AM ETEQRx, Inc. (EQRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) has signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Geisinger that provides a roadmap for the companies to broker a future agreement for lower cost oncology treatments from EQRx's pipeline.
  • The MOU builds upon an existing long-term strategic collaboration.
  • EQRx and Geisinger say the commercial agreement would initially focus on EQRx’s two lead oncology programs, aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") inhibitor and sugemalimab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody.
  • Both cancer treatments have demonstrated positive phase 3 data in advanced non-small cell lung cancer.
  • EQRx is a biotech whose goal is to develop lower cost new therapies.
  • EQRX went public in August 2021.
