Wedbush starts Planet Labs at Outperform, citing ESG, big data positioning

Jan. 07, 2022

  • Wedbush started coverage of Planet Labs (Nasdaq:PL) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $10, citing the company’s status as a both a big data space and ESG “pure play.”
  • The firm said the company, which builds and operates a fleet of observation satellites that monitor and track changes on the Earth's surface, has been transitioning from one-time sales of images to a subscription model, which will allow it to increase recurring revenue and better retain customers.
  • “With its public benefit corporation's purpose being to accelerate humanity toward a more sustainable, secure, and prosperous world by illuminating environmental and social change, Planet Labs plans to target corporations seeking aid in reaching its sustainability and carbon footprint goals making this a core ESG play in our opinion,” wrote Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, in a note.
  • Wedbush said Planet Labs had a pro form equity valuation of around $2.8 billion following its merger with blank-check company dMY Technology Group IV in early December. Planet Lab received net proceeds of approximately $590M from the deal.
  • The firm said its $10 price target represented 10 times its 2024 revenue forecast for the company.
  • For a closer look at Planet Labs' business model, read Ben Howard's column.
