Cano Health reports Q4 membership up 114% Y/Y to 227K
Jan. 07, 2022 8:45 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) announced its total membership at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 was 227,000, up 114% Y/Y, and above prior year-end 2021 guidance of 218,000 members.
- Organic membership was 148,000, up 40% Y/Y.
- Total membership at the end of Q4 included ~118,300 Medicare Advantage members, 7,700 Medicare direct contracting entity (DCE) members, 66,500 Medicaid members, and 34,500 ACA members.
- As of January 1, 2022, it's total membership increased to ~253,000 total members.
- The company plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 during its upcoming earnings call and will provide an update to 2022 guidance at that time.