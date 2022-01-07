Genuine Parts prices aggregate $1B of senior notes
Jan. 07, 2022 8:53 AM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to raise $1B of senior notes, consisting of $500M of 1.750% senior notes due 2025 issued at a price equal to 99.721% of the face value of the notes, and $500M of 2.750% senior notes due 2032 issued at a price equal to 98.810% of the face value of the notes.
- The offering is expected to settle on January 10, 2022.
- The net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under GPC's unsecured revolving credit facility incurred to finance a significant portion of the GPC's recent acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group.
- Press Release