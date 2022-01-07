Repare Therapeutics highlights key milestones expected in 2022
Jan. 07, 2022 8:54 AM ETRepare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) provides key milestones anticipated in 2022.
- Initiation of a monotherapy Phase 2 TRESR trial of RP-3500, for the treatment of solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations expected Q1 of 2022.
- Commencement of a Phase 1 pediatric module of TRESR trial of RP-3500 monotherapy in children anticipated in Q1 2022.
- Receipt of monotherapy Phase 1 (Module 1) clinical data from 120 patients enrolled in Phase 1/2 TRESR (Treatment Enabled by SNIPRx) trial of RP-3500 expected in H1 2022.
- Initiation of IND-enabling studies in the Company’s Polθ inhibitor program expected in H1 2022.
- Determination of recommended Phase 2 dose of RP-3500 in combination with gemcitabine anticipated in H2 2022.
- Early clinical data readouts for PARPi combination from Phase 1/2 TRESR trial and ATTACC trial of RP-3500 in combination with, collectively, three marketed PARP inhibitors expected in H2 2022.
- Repare ended Q3 2021 with ~$268.2M in cash and cash equivalents. The Company expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its planned operations through 2023.