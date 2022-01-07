Fifth Third Bancorp, Comerica downgraded at Baird as risk/reward narrows
Jan. 07, 2022 8:55 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB), CMATLT, XLF, SP500By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Baird analyst David George downgrades shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) on the basis of recent "euphoric price action" in regional banks as interest rates climb close to last year's record.
- Cuts FITB to Neutral from and CMA to Underperform. Shares of FITB slip 0.6% in pre-market trading; CMA slides 1.7%.
- "We acknowledge the EPS benefits and leverage to higher rates most banks have, but it is getting priced in and then some, and we aren't inclined to chase these stocks here," George writes in a note to clients.
- Meanwhile, both FITB and CMA gain nearly 60% on a Y/Y basis, which outpaces the stock market (SP500) +27%, financial stocks (NYSEARCA:XLF) +33% and especially long-duration bonds (NASDAQ:TLT) -6.4% by a wide margin.
- Baird's Underperform rating for CMA disagrees with the Very Bullish Quant Rating and the Neutral Wall Street Analyst Rating (6 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 13 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- Recall in mid-December when financial stocks jumped after the Fed turned more hawkish.