Revance Therapeutics sees Q4 RHA Collection revenue between $23M-$24M
Jan. 07, 2022 8:57 AM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) expects prelim Q421 RHA Collection unaudited revenue in the range of $23M and $24M.
- Consensus revenue estimates for Q4 is $22.98M.
- Q4 payment processing volume run-rate is likely to be ~$600M. The company ended the quarter with over 3,000 aesthetic accounts across products and services.
- For FY21, RHA Collection revenue is projected to be between $70M and $71M, with GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses expected at the low end of or below the previously announced guidance ranges of $375M to $390M and $270M to $285M, respectively.
- Corporate Update: Revance met with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to understand the requirements for approval of its biologics license application (BLA) for its DaxibotulinumtoxinA injection. The FDA also greenlit the RHA Redensity dermal filler from Revance’s partner, Teoxane. This marks the first indication for the filler, to treat moderate to severe lip lines in adults.