WISeKey shares extend gains premarket on announcement of first ever NFT from space
Jan. 07, 2022 8:59 AM ETWKEYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares extended gains to soar 7% in premarket trade a day after it said it will generate the first ever NFT from space on Jan. 13.
- The NFT will be generated following the launch of WISeSat on SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9.
- The token will be captured by the WISeSat satellite station in La Linea, Spain and minted on WISe.ART NFT Marketplace.
- WISeKey will enable direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication via the WISeSat constellation.
- The space-based NFT ecosystem assures secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation developed in partnership with FOSSA Systems.
- WKEY shares had risen 2.4% postmarket on Jan. 6.