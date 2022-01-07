WISeKey shares extend gains premarket on announcement of first ever NFT from space

Jan. 07, 2022 8:59 AM ETWKEYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Satellite Orbiting The Earth

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

  • WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares extended gains to soar 7% in premarket trade a day after it said it will generate the first ever NFT from space on Jan. 13.
  • The NFT will be generated following the launch of WISeSat on SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9.
  • The token will be captured by the WISeSat satellite station in La Linea, Spain and minted on WISe.ART NFT Marketplace.
  • WISeKey will enable direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication via the WISeSat constellation.
  • The space-based NFT ecosystem assures secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation developed in partnership with FOSSA Systems.
  • WKEY shares had risen 2.4% postmarket on Jan. 6.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.