Medigus's subsidiary Eventer Technologies files for US IPO
Jan. 07, 2022 9:02 AM ETMedigus Ltd. (MDGS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Israel-based Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) said that its 47.69% owned subsidiary Eventer Technologies confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential U.S. IPO.
- Eventer is a software company engaged in the development and operation of a technology platform, based on cloud computing, for managing ticketing sales for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
- The timing, number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.