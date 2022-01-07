Medigus's subsidiary Eventer Technologies files for US IPO

Jan. 07, 2022

  • Israel-based Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) said that its 47.69% owned subsidiary Eventer Technologies confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential U.S. IPO.
  • Eventer is a software company engaged in the development and operation of a technology platform, based on cloud computing, for managing ticketing sales for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.
  • The timing, number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
