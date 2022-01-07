Soluna's MTI Instruments division bags USAF contract
Jan. 07, 2022 9:09 AM ETSoluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH), SLNHPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Soluna's (NASDAQ:SLNH) MTI Instruments division has been awarded a multi-year/multi-million-dollar contract by the U.S. Air Force (USAF).
- The contract has a one-year base terms with four extension years. The total value over the life of the contract is expected to be well over $10M.
- Under the contract, MTI Instruments will supply its turbo fan jet engine vibration analysis and balancing solution, PBS. The PBS system and accessories are utilized as part of many USAF turbo fan jet engine testing and maintenance programs to ensure aircraft flight readiness and engine safety.
- Read a recent bullish analysis on SLNH