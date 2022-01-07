Humana selloff could be company specific, but too early to know, UBS says
- Commenting on the sharp declines suffered by the managed care companies on Thursday after Humana (NYSE:HUM) lowered its outlook for Medicare membership, UBS says that the issue could “probably” be company-specific, but it is too early to predict.
- The analysts led by Kevin Caliendo note that at the Goldman Sachs-organized Healthcare conference Humana CEO Bruce Broussard attributed a majority of its lost membership to high-churn distribution channels, specifically telebroker, which made up 50% of the total membership.
- However, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) sources less than 10% through similar channels, they argued, adding “the lowered growth at HUM is in contrast to UNH who said at its investor day that MA membership growth should be up 600-650k members in 2022.” The analysts expect more details in mid-Jan.
- While Humana (HUM) indicated intense competition in SoCal, a market where Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) dominates in membership, the company and Cigna (NYSE:CI) are expected to make public comments next week, the analysts added.
- UBS has a Neutral rating on Humana (HUM), and the price target of $486 per share implies a premium of ~32.2% to the last close.
- Posting a 52-week low, Humana (HUM) recorded the biggest intraday loss in more than a decade yesterday, dragging down its peers. However, Wall Street has become slightly more bullish on its stock despite the selloff.