Humana selloff could be company specific, but too early to know, UBS says

Jan. 07, 2022 9:10 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)UNHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments

Humana Waterside Building - Louisville, Kentucky

Thomas Kelley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Commenting on the sharp declines suffered by the managed care companies on Thursday after Humana (NYSE:HUM) lowered its outlook for Medicare membership, UBS says that the issue could “probably” be company-specific, but it is too early to predict.
  • The analysts led by Kevin Caliendo note that at the Goldman Sachs-organized Healthcare conference Humana CEO Bruce Broussard attributed a majority of its lost membership to high-churn distribution channels, specifically telebroker, which made up 50% of the total membership.
  • However, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) sources less than 10% through similar channels, they argued, adding “the lowered growth at HUM is in contrast to UNH who said at its investor day that MA membership growth should be up 600-650k members in 2022.” The analysts expect more details in mid-Jan.
  • While Humana (HUM) indicated intense competition in SoCal, a market where Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) dominates in membership, the company and Cigna (NYSE:CI) are expected to make public comments next week, the analysts added.
  • UBS has a Neutral rating on Humana (HUM), and the price target of $486 per share implies a premium of ~32.2% to the last close.
  • Posting a 52-week low, Humana (HUM) recorded the biggest intraday loss in more than a decade yesterday, dragging down its peers. However, Wall Street has become slightly more bullish on its stock despite the selloff.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.