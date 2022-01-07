Roku's Platform business chief to depart; stock dips
Jan. 07, 2022 9:12 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) says that Scott Rosenberg - general manager of its Platform business - is exiting the company this spring.
- The stock has dipped 1.3% premarket.
- Rosenberg had joined the company in 2012 as VP of Advertising and Business Development, and took over Platform in 2017.
- He'll lead his teams (including overseeing advertising, content and services) until his departure and will assist with a recruitment process that's already under way, Roku says.
- He says the decision to leave was difficult, but "made possible by my belief in the incredible bench strength of the Platform team and the company as a whole.”
- With an 82% jump in revenues, Platform was a relative strength in a third-quarter earnings report that disappointed investors as Player revenues fell 26% and missed expectations by far.