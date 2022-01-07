Roku's Platform business chief to depart; stock dips

Jan. 07, 2022 9:12 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments

Roku sign and logo on the modern facade of consumer electronics and broadcast media company headquarters in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) says that Scott Rosenberg - general manager of its Platform business - is exiting the company this spring.
  • The stock has dipped 1.3% premarket.
  • Rosenberg had joined the company in 2012 as VP of Advertising and Business Development, and took over Platform in 2017.
  • He'll lead his teams (including overseeing advertising, content and services) until his departure and will assist with a recruitment process that's already under way, Roku says.
  • He says the decision to leave was difficult, but "made possible by my belief in the incredible bench strength of the Platform team and the company as a whole.”
  • With an 82% jump in revenues, Platform was a relative strength in a third-quarter earnings report that disappointed investors as Player revenues fell 26% and missed expectations by far.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.