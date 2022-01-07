Boot Barn provides FQ3 prelim net sales ahead of analysts consensus

  • Ahead of its participation in the ICR Conference (Jan.10), Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) trades 1% higher premarket after it provided prelim Q3 FY22 results.
  • The company expects net sales growth of 71.1% to ~485.9M compared to the quarter ended Dec.28, 2019.
  • For the same period, same store sales increased ~61% which includes an increase in retail store same store sales of ~59.1% and an increase in e-commerce sales of ~69.3%.
  • Net income per diluted share of ~$2.27 compared to net income per diluted share of ~$0.85 in the 2-year ago period; excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period grew 175% to $2.23, compared to $0.81 in the two-year ago period.
  • Consensus estimates for EPS stands at $1.93 while for revenue it stands at $451.38M.
  • Cash is seen at $115M; during Q3, the company paid off the remaining $50M term loan and ended the quarter with no debt outstanding.
