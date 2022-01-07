HTG Molecular Diagnostics expects FY21 revenue of ~$8.9M; slightly above consensus
Jan. 07, 2022 9:19 AM ETHTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Based on preliminary estimates, HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) expects FY21 revenue to be ~$8.9M, including ~$1.4M of HTG Transcriptome Panel (HTP) revenue.
- Consensus revenue estimates for the year ended December 31, 2021 is $8.84M.
- As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities are ~$21.9M.
- CEO update: "Revenue growth in the second through fourth quarter of 2021 provided favorable indications of a slow, but anticipated recovery from 2020. Our completion of all development milestones for HTP since its commercial launch in August resulted in a positive response from new and existing customers. In addition, we successfully advanced our strategic efforts to increase customer diversification and expand the reach of our proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology, further powering our profiling business."