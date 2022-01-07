Odonate Therapeutics shares to be delisted from Nasdaq

Jan. 07, 2022 9:20 AM ETOdonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) plummets 39% premarket as it expects the trading of its common stock on Nasdaq to be suspended at the opening of business on Jan. 18, 2022.
  • The Co. has announced that on Jan. 6, 2022 it received written notice from The Nasdaq notifying that the Nasdaq believes that Odonate is a "public shell" pursuant to Listing Rule 5101, and that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted.
  • Odonate will not appeal this determination.
  • ODT shares -38.93% premarket to $0.80.
