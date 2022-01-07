Freeline Therapeutics falls 10% amid upgrade by Redburn, yesterday's rally
Jan. 07, 2022 9:22 AM ETFreeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) is falling pre-market from yesterday's high which the company gained following the U.S. FDA's greenlight for its gene therapy to enter clinical trials to treat Gaucher disease Type 1.
- Earlier in the Redburn analyst Robert Shore upgraded Freeline to Buy from Neutral.
- The company said in a Jan. 7 release that on Dec. 31 it granted four newly hired employees non-statutory options to buy a total 89.2K ordinary shares, as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company.
- Each of the options has an exercise price of $2/share
- FRLN -10.10% premarket to $1.78