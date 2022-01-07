Bit Brother receives Nasdaq notification letter regarding minimum bid price requirement
Jan. 07, 2022 9:21 AM ETBit Brother Limited (BTB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications notifying that the minimum bid price per share for its ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements.
- As per the rules, the company has until July 5, 2022 to regain compliance.
- If it does not regain compliance, it will be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares.
- Press Release
- Shares +4% PM