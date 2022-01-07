Uber's grocery delivery business lands company on Needham's conviction list
Jan. 07, 2022 9:27 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Needham analyst Bernie McTernan got behind the wheel with Uber (NYSE:UBER) on Friday as he called the ride-sharing giant his top pick for 2022 and added the company's shares to the brokerage's conviction list.
- McTernan cited Uber's (UBER) grocery delivery business as one of the main reasons for his faith in the company this year. McTernan noted that a recent survey of consumers suggests that currently 13% of respondents either "often" or "always" use grocery delivery services, but that is expected to climb to 22% over the next two years. With Americans spending $1 trillion annually on groceries, McTernan said "digitizing the grocery market is an enormous opportunity."
- With regards to Uber's (UBER) ride-sharing business, McTernan said his enthusiasm was "muted" due anticipation of lower ride demand in the holiday season and because of the spreading of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.
- McTernan holds a buy rating and $75-a-share price target on Uber's (UBER) stock.
- In late December, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney listed Uber (UBER) among his top tech sector picks for 2022.