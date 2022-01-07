FDA shortens duration for Moderna COVID-19 boosters
Jan. 07, 2022 9:29 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shortened the gap between the initial dosing regimen and the booster shot for those aged 18 years and older who received the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the amended emergency use authorization (EUA) issued for the vaccine on Friday, a third dose is indicated after five months from the initial vaccine regimen. Previously, the federal agency authorized a booster shot six months after the second dose.
- Early this week, the FDA shortened the time interval for booster shots of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine to five months from six months. However, the gap for Moderna (MRNA) COVID-19 boosters were kept unchanged.
- The changes to authorization come as the U.S. is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the country recorded over 1M cases, more than twice the single-day count of infections recorded anywhere else since the onset of the pandemic.