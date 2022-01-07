AbbVie submits applications for Rinvoq in U.S. and Europe for axial spondyloarthritis

Jan. 07, 2022

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has submitted applications seeking approvals for upadacitinib (RINVOQ, 15 mg once daily) to the FDA and EMA for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
  • The applications are supported by the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 (Study 2) clinical trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of upadacitinib in adult patients with nr-axSpA, wherin upadacitinib met its primary and most ranked secondary endpoints.
  • Axial spondyloarthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine, causing back pain, limited mobility, and structural damage.
  • In addition, AbbVie has requested label enhancements for upadacitinib in the European Union to include adult patients with active ankylosing spondylitis who had an inadequate response to biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs.
