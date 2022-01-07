Equity ETFs attract weekly inflows again, now positive 13 of the last 14 weeks

  • Market participants were overall net buyers of fund assets this week, which include both ETFs and conventional funds as per data provided by Refinitiv Lipper. Investors added $13.4B to the fund space making it the third week in a row of positive inflows.
  • Equity funds led the charge adding $9.2B. Moreover, equity ETFs pulled in $12.6B. Equity ETFs have now seen positive flows in 13 of the last 14 weeks.
  • Taxable bond funds took in $5.4B, tax-exempt bond funds garnered $841M, while money market funds experienced outflows of $2.1B.
  • The equity ETF leaders that brought in the most significant investor inflows were the benchmark S&P 500 funds, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV). SPY attracted $4B while IVV attracted $1B.
  • In reverse, iShares: Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) and Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) were the largest redeemers amongst equity ETFs losing $1.1B and $586M.
  • From a fixed income vantagepoint iShares: iBoxx $High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) garnered the most inflows with $761M, followed by the iShares: TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP), taking in $470M.
  • Meanwhile, the iShares: 20+ Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) suffered $1.4B in outflows and SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) lost $411M.
  • Examining ETF inflow leaders, market players will also see that Vanguard ETFs took two of the top three positions in capital inflows for all of 2021.
