Lument Finance Trust announces transferable rights offering
Jan. 07, 2022 9:30 AM ETLument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lument Finance Trust (LFT) has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the terms of a transferable rights offering to purchase shares of its common stock.
- As a result of the offering, the Co. anticipates that the G&A expenses, as a percentage of stockholders' equity, will decrease.
- Also believes that this transaction will increase the liquidity and trading volume of our common stock.
- An affiliate of the manager has indicated that it intends to provide meaningful support for the offering by exercising its over-subscription privilege and making a total investment of up to $40M.
- "We expect this offering to be a transformative equity raise event that will provide us with the growth capital necessary to further our objectives of achieving appropriate operating scale and expanding our capacity to make investments in target assets," said James Flynn, CEO.