Presidio Property Trust up after its Proptech SPAC floats IPO

Jan. 07, 2022 9:31 AM ETPresidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Suburban House

Xacto/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jack K. Heilbron's Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) jumps 4% in premarket trading on words that its PropTech SPAC Murphy Canyon Acquisition looks to raise $150M in the initial public offering.
  • Murphy Canyon on Friday said that it proposes to offer 15M investment units priced at $10 each, comprising of one common stock and three-quarters of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
  • To note, the company also provides an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2.25M units, if any.
  • Units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MURFU". Separately, stock and warrants will be listed under the symbol "MURF" and "MURFW", respectively.
  • This blank check company is focused identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, and technologies targeting the real estate space.
