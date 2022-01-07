Equinor makes new commercially viable North Sea oil discovery

Jan. 07, 2022 9:30 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Industrial oil rig offshore platform: away from a sustainable resource

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) announces a new commercial discovery at Toppand near the Fram and Troll fields in the Norwegian North Sea, which it regards as commercially viable.
  • Preliminary calculations of the expected resources indicate 21M-33M boe of recoverable oil.
  • "Such discoveries close to existing infrastructure are characterized by high profitability, a short payback period and low CO2 emissions," Equinor says.
  • The wells are the second and third exploration wells in production license 630; Toppand is the fifth discovery in the area, where Equinor says proven resources might exceed 300M boe.
  • Equinor boasts an "incredibly low" net debt ratio and significant free cash flow, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
