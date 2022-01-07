McKesson upgraded to buy at Credit Suisse; sees 35% upside
Jan. 07, 2022 9:39 AM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)CAH, ABCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Credit Suisse has upgraded McKesson (MCK +1.6%) to buy from neutral based on recent strategic moves by the company.
- The firm has a $333 price target on shares, implying 35% upside based on yesterday's closing price.
- Analyst Jalindra Singh notes that "the recovery in patient/provider interactions, prescription volumes, and general healthcare utilization will continue to serve as a tailwind for" drug distributors.
- But Singh adds that the spread of the Omicron as well as the introduction of biosimilars and specialty therapeutics will support growth and profitability.
- Despite opioid settlements that McKesson and other drug distributors have agreed to, that shouldn't have that big of an impact, according to the analyst, since the payments are spread out over 18 years.
- Singh also has buy ratings for AmerisourceBergen (ABC +0.2%) and Cardinal Health (CAH +1.5%). Price targets on those companies were raised to, respectively, $180 (36% upside) and $62 (16% upside).
