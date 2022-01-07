China wants banks to accelerate property lending amid liquidity crunch
- In an effort to ease default fears for debt-fueled property developers, China urges banks to accelerate real estate lending in Q1, leaving the tightest phase behind us, Macquarie Group Head of China Economics Larry Lu told Bloomberg.
- Note that regulators already told banks last month to boost lending to developers after at least two quarters of consecutive declines, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- Loosening purchase curbs and reductions in the down-payment ratio as well as the five-year prime rate would likely boost the market, he adds. But real stimulus for the property market may not come until the middle of 2022.
- While banks are willing to provide loans for deals, developers find it hard to seal any agreements, one of the people told Bloomberg. As of September, Chinese-based banks have more than 51.4T yuan ($8.1B) of outstanding loans to the real estate sector, accounting for about 27% of the country's total lending, Bloomberg notes.
- Some of these struggling property developers include: China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY), Kaisa Prosperity Holdings (OTCPK:KKPFF), Sunac China Holdings (OTC:SCCCF) (OTCPK:SNCHY), Yuzhou Group Holdings (OTCPK:YUZHF) and Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY). Earlier this week, Shimao Group defaulted on a loan after missing a 645M yuan payment.
