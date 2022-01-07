Liquidia re-finances debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank to increase to $40M
Jan. 07, 2022 9:39 AM ETLiquidia Corporation (LQDA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) re-finances debt facility on January 7, 2022, with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) which provides Liquidia with up to $40M in term loans of which the first $20M was funded at closing.
- Liquidia initially entered a debt facility with SVB in March 2021 that provided up to $20.5M term loans of which $10.5M had been funded to date.
- Under the terms of the new debt facility, SVB will make loans available in three tranches.
- Proceeds from the first tranche of $20M have been used to retire Liquidia’s existing SVB term debt and adds $9.5M of cash to Liquidia’s balance sheet.
- The first tranche also provides the option of drawing an additional $5M at Liquidia’s discretion through December 31, 2022.
- A second tranche of $7.5M is available to fund immediately upon receipt of final and unconditional approval for YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder by December 31, 2022.
- The third tranche of $7.5M will be available through August 31, 2023, upon generating trailing six-month net product sales of YUTREPIA of $27.5M by June 30, 2023.
- The debt facility will mature on December 1, 2025 and will consist of interest-only payments through December 31, 2023, unless the third tranche milestone is achieved, and then interest-only through December 31, 2024.