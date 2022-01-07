Bell Boeing venture awarded $1.6B Osprey tech support contract
Jan. 07, 2022 9:46 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT), BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The Bell-Boeing joint venture (TXT, BA) won a performance-based logistics contract worth up to $1.64B to provide hardware supply support for 228 V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft for the U.S. military.
- Bell-Boeing will help the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force manage the inventory of CMV-22, MV-22B and CV-22 aircraft components under the firm fixed-price, performance-based logistics requirements contract from Naval Supply Systems Command.
- Citing organic margin expansion and shareholder distribution upside, Textron was named one of the top picks in aerospace and defense at Jefferies.