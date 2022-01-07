Bell Boeing venture awarded $1.6B Osprey tech support contract

Jan. 07, 2022 9:46 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT), BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

V-22 Osprey

Robert Michaud/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Bell-Boeing joint venture (TXT, BA) won a performance-based logistics contract worth up to $1.64B to provide hardware supply support for 228 V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft for the U.S. military.
  • Bell-Boeing will help the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force manage the inventory of CMV-22, MV-22B and CV-22 aircraft components under the firm fixed-price, performance-based logistics requirements contract from Naval Supply Systems Command.
  • Citing organic margin expansion and shareholder distribution upside, Textron was named one of the top picks in aerospace and defense at Jefferies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.