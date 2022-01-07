Uranium expert weighs in - sees spot prices up ~20% from here
Jan. 07, 2022 9:52 AM ETSRUUF, CCJBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- In a call hosted by Bank of America, Co-founder and Managing Director of Numerco, Scott Lawrence, weighed in on recent news flow in the Uranium market.
- Numerco, a wholesale supply and logistics specialist in the low-carbon energy space, shared their expectation for uranium prices (OTCPK:SRUUF) to rise ~20% from current levels, as an uptick in contracting throughout 2022 leads to a tighter market.
- Mr. Lawrence didn't have additional color on the situation in Kazakhstan, simply noting the uprisings provides a stark reminder of concentration risks in the sector.
- With regard to the European energy taxonomy, Mr. Lawrence repeated comments from the press earlier in the year, suggesting it's likely for nuclear to be categorized as sustainable under new European regulations - though he noted any supply / demand impact would be long-dated.
- Separately, Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) provided a press release this morning, indicating the company could restart production at mothballed North American facilities, if the situation in Kazakhstan deteriorates.