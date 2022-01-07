Immuneering initiated with Overweight at Piper Sandler with $41 price target
Jan. 07, 2022 9:55 AM ETImmuneering Corporation (IMRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst Swapnil Malekar initiated coverage of Immuneering (IMRX +10.5%) with an Overweight rating and $41 price target (PT).
- IMM-1-104 has shown broad activity with reduced toxicity for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors in preclinical studies.
- The analyst believes IMM-1-104's dual targeting of the "well-validated" MAPK pathway could avoid the "feedback loop responsible for driving resistance to approved MEK inhibitors."
- Immuneering is a biopharmaceutical company with an emerging pipeline focused on debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases.
- The company went public in U.S. in July 2021, by pricing 7.5M-share IPO at $15.
- Check out IMRX's price return performance vs. SP500TR since its inception till Dec. 31, 2021. Wall Street sell siders are Very Bullish on the stock with average PT of $34.67.