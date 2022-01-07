Immuneering initiated with Overweight at Piper Sandler with $41 price target

Jan. 07, 2022 9:55 AM ETImmuneering Corporation (IMRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Piper Sandler analyst Swapnil Malekar initiated coverage of Immuneering (IMRX +10.5%) with an Overweight rating and $41 price target (PT).
  • IMM-1-104 has shown broad activity with reduced toxicity for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors in preclinical studies.
  • The analyst believes IMM-1-104's dual targeting of the "well-validated" MAPK pathway could avoid the "feedback loop responsible for driving resistance to approved MEK inhibitors."
  • Immuneering is a biopharmaceutical company with an emerging pipeline focused on debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases.
  • The company went public in U.S. in July 2021, by pricing 7.5M-share IPO at $15.
  • Check out IMRX's price return performance vs. SP500TR since its inception till Dec. 31, 2021. Wall Street sell siders are Very Bullish on the stock with average PT of $34.67.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.