Digital Brands plunges on revenue, guidance update

Jan. 07, 2022 9:57 AM ETDigital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Digital Brands Group (DBGI -12.6%) shares have plunged after the company provided update for Q4 and FY21 revenue.
  • Q4 revenues is estimated to be in line with the firm's previous forecast of ~$4M. Digital Brands says that the quarterly revenue was slightly impacted by supply chain delays.
  • FY21 net revenue is expected to increase 44% Y/Y to $7.6M. The figure does not include the entire net revenue from 2021 for Harper & Jones or Stateside, as these brands were acquired during fiscal year 2021.
  • In other update, the company reaffirmed its FY22 net revenue guidance of $37.5M to $42.5M, representing an estimated ~350% increase over its 2021 updated fiscal year net revenue.
  • CEO comment: "This forecasted increase of 350% in our year over revenue growth does not reflect any potential additional acquisitions, nor does it reflect any meaningful benefit from our expected increase in marketing spend."
  • Digital Brands also sees positive EBITDA in 2022, as it leverages its shared services platform.
  • Furthermore, the company reported wholesale bookings grew 125% Y/Y in first quarter 2022, driven by Bailey 44 and Stateside brands. It expect to receive additional first quarter 2022 wholesale bookings.
