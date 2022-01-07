Virgin Orbit gains as company rings Nasdaq opening bell, Branson appears on CNBC (update)
Jan. 07, 2022
Updates shares, adds Branson comments from interview.
- Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) surged 17% as the recently de-spaced company rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq today and as Branson appeared on CNBC.
- Virgin Orbit went public last week and promptly dropped 12% in its second day of trading.
- VORB's go-public deal appears to have underwhelmed investors in general, as the company raised just $228M cash through the merger instead of the roughly $483M that it originally expected.
- "Next week we have a big launch into space," Branson said on CNBC. "That's what we need to do. We need to prove to people that we've got something extraordinary and exceptional."
- VORB and NextGen announced in August that their merger would include up to $383M in cash from the SPC’s trust account, plus a $100M private investment in public equity (PIPE). PIPE investors initially included Boeing (NYSE:BA), private-equity firm AE Industrial Partners and UAE sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala.
- "There's no other company that is able to do this.," Branson said. "Every other company that puts rockets up has to have a base somewhere, you have to wait a long time to get a slot on it. We can be much more nimbler and quicker than our principle rivals."
- Virgin Orbit (VORB) is a space-launching firm that has sent or plans to soon send satellites into space for militaries, government agencies and private businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan and other countries.
- VORB is a sister company to Branson’s privately held Virgin Atlantic airline and publicly traded space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE).
- Last month, Virgin Orbit acquires stake in Horizon Technologies.