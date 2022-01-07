Chipotle joins Wendy's, Papa John's as 2022 Top Picks at Oppenheimer
Jan. 07, 2022 10:09 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), WEN, PZZABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG +1.6%) pops in early trading after Oppenheimer upgrades shares to Outperform from Perform with a $1,925 price target and includes the stock in its Top Pick list for 2022 following a 17% drop-off from last year's highs.
- Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner says Chipotle management's smart use of pricing provides the margin visibility required to buy into the model's earnings power transformation.
- Same-store sales drivers could achieve or surpass consensus estimates in 2022, and accelerating unit growth in 2022 and beyond "appears overlooked and adds an extra layer to the thesis," Bittner writes.
- Citing attractive drivers for same-store sales, margins and unit growth, the analyst also names Wendy’s (WEN +1.5%) and Papa John’s (PZZA +4.7%) as Top Picks for 2022.
- Papa John's is surging in early trading on news it plans to open more than 1,350 new stores across south China.