DraftKings co-founder: NY sports gambling sign of growing momentum
Jan. 07, 2022 10:16 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish said Friday that the launch of online sports betting in New York State underscores the momentum the industry has seen, as various state legislatures consider legalization.
- "We're seeing a tremendous amount of momentum legislatively on the sports betting issue. I think every state is considering legalizing and regulating sportsbooks like DraftKings," the co-founder and North America president of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) told CNBC.
- Online sports betting will become legal in New York on Saturday, with DKNG among the companies set to launch products. This represents the 18th state to allow this type of gambling.
- Kalish explained that prior to the rule change, DKNG saw a large number of gamblers cross the Hudson River from New York City to New Jersey, where online sports betting has been legal since 2018.
- Asked about NFTs, which is another part of DKNG's business, Kalish said it was "too early to say" what the market for the blockchain-based digital assets will look like.
- "There's a lot of companies making early plays. ... I think it has a tremendous amount of consumer interest and interest in culture," he said.
- In anticipation of its New York launch, DKNG advanced 2% in early trading on Friday, building on a gain of about 4% seen in the previous session. The stock rose 61 cents to $26.43 at about 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Longer-term, the stock has been struggling lately. It reached a 52-week high of $74.38 early last year but has been losing ground in recent months. The stock reached a 52-week low of $23.21 early this week.
- Looking at trading since late September, DKNG has dropped nearly 55%. This compares to a nearly 8% rise in the S&P 500, as you can see in this chart.