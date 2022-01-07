GameStop scores as NFT report sends shares up 13%
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares climbed 12%, Friday, as investors threw their weight behind the videogame retailer following a report that it is going to enter the market for nonfungible tokens and cryptocurrency.
- The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday that "people familiar with its plans" at GameStop (GME) said the moves are being made as part of a turnaround effort by Chief Executive Matt Furlong. Last month, Furlong said on GameStop's (GME) quarterly earnings call that the company was exploring ways of getting into NFTs and blockchain technologies.
- According to the Journal, GameStop (GME) is working on deals with at least a dozen crypto companies that will include investing millions of dollars in those firms for the purpose of developing games that use blockchain and NFTs.
- GameStop's (GME) Friday gains came on the heels of the company's shares falling earlier this week as its shares were caught up in a broad decline of so-called "meme" stocks.