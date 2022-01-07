Top proxy advisors urge approval of Newcrest takeover of Pretium
Jan. 07, 2022 10:22 AM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)NCMGYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pretium Resources (PVG +0.9%) says proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS are recommending shareholders vote in favor of the company's proposed takeover by Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY).
- Glass Lewis believes the deal will result in a larger, more diversified gold producer with potentially meaningful synergies, while ISS cites the shareholders option to receive immediate value in cash or participate in potential upside from the combined entity by receiving Newcrest shares.
- Last November, Newcrest offered to acquire Pretium in a deal worth $2.8B.
- Pretium shares have remained elevated since announcing a new high-grade gold exploration discovery at its Brucejack property.