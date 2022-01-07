Petrobras / Braskem saga coming to a close - stake sale in February
- After months of rumors, Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) formalized plans to sell its 38% Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stake in a securities filing posted December 1st of last year; Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced on December 9th they would continue to study ways to dispose of their 36% stake in Braskem--today, Petrobras told shareholders they will dispose of all Braskem ownership through a secondary share offering in February of this year.
- First rumors of a disposal came last summer, when Petrobras hired JPMorgan to advise on a sale process; Novonor too attempted to solicit bids for the stakes from strategic investors.
- In recent years, all three companies found themselves at the center of the infamous Lava Jato scandal, with Braskem ordered to pay $3.5b to authorities in the US, Brazil and Switzerland, following bribery accusations.
- Petrobras could expect to receive ~$2.6b from the sale, before taxes and other transaction-related expenses, which will help chip away at the Company's planned $60-70b in dividend payments over the coming five years.