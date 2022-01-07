Petrobras / Braskem saga coming to a close - stake sale in February

Jan. 07, 2022 10:24 AM ETBAK, PBRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments

Petrobras oil company headquarters building during dusk seen from below along with other office buildings

simonmayer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • After months of rumors, Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) formalized plans to sell its 38% Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stake in a securities filing posted December 1st of last year; Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced on December 9th they would continue to study ways to dispose of their 36% stake in Braskem--today, Petrobras told shareholders they will dispose of all Braskem ownership through a secondary share offering in February of this year.
  • First rumors of a disposal came last summer, when Petrobras hired JPMorgan to advise on a sale process; Novonor too attempted to solicit bids for the stakes from strategic investors.
  • In recent years, all three companies found themselves at the center of the infamous Lava Jato scandal, with Braskem ordered to pay $3.5b to authorities in the US, Brazil and Switzerland, following bribery accusations.
  • Petrobras could expect to receive ~$2.6b from the sale, before taxes and other transaction-related expenses, which will help chip away at the Company's planned $60-70b in dividend payments over the coming five years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.