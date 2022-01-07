Bill Gross questions low interest rates to near 40-year high inflation dynamic

Jan. 07, 2022 10:32 AM ETTLT, NUAN, XLNX, ARNA, CERN, EPD, ET, SHLXBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments

Inflation Illustration

lorozco3D/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fixed income investor Bill Gross is positioning his investment portfolio in the face of historically low interest rates - with the benchmark policy rate at the lower-zero-bound - and near 40-year high headline inflation.
  • The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield (NASDAQ:TLT) stands at 1.75% while the consumer price index jumps 6.9% in November. "Historically, the 10-year traded at 2% above annualized CPI," Gross writes in his Investment Outlook.
  • Still, both nominal and real Treasury yields have been rising since the onset of 2022 - especially after the Fed turned more hawkish after the Fed minutes earlier this week.
  • In response to this diverging dynamic between yields and inflation, Gross says he still owns defensive stocks with an attractive yield that take advantage of the low arbitrage spread of 1-2% and dividend yields of more than 4%.
  • Additionally, his portfolio is "full of '90% certain' arbitrage candidates that trade at an annualized 5-10% discount return." Some examples include: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN).
  • He also continues to own natural gas partnerships with tax-deferred yields of 9-10%, including: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX).
  • "If 10-year Treasuries rise to 2% or higher; if non-financial risks associated with global warming, geopolitical conflicts, internal red state/blue state turmoil, and U.S. fiscal belt-tightening become more and more relevant - they cannot," Gross concludes.
  • Previously, (Oct. 13, 2021) Bill Gross reiterated his view of rising interest rates in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.