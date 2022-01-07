Bill Gross questions low interest rates to near 40-year high inflation dynamic
- Fixed income investor Bill Gross is positioning his investment portfolio in the face of historically low interest rates - with the benchmark policy rate at the lower-zero-bound - and near 40-year high headline inflation.
- The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield (NASDAQ:TLT) stands at 1.75% while the consumer price index jumps 6.9% in November. "Historically, the 10-year traded at 2% above annualized CPI," Gross writes in his Investment Outlook.
- Still, both nominal and real Treasury yields have been rising since the onset of 2022 - especially after the Fed turned more hawkish after the Fed minutes earlier this week.
- In response to this diverging dynamic between yields and inflation, Gross says he still owns defensive stocks with an attractive yield that take advantage of the low arbitrage spread of 1-2% and dividend yields of more than 4%.
- Additionally, his portfolio is "full of '90% certain' arbitrage candidates that trade at an annualized 5-10% discount return." Some examples include: Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN).
- He also continues to own natural gas partnerships with tax-deferred yields of 9-10%, including: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX).
- "If 10-year Treasuries rise to 2% or higher; if non-financial risks associated with global warming, geopolitical conflicts, internal red state/blue state turmoil, and U.S. fiscal belt-tightening become more and more relevant - they cannot," Gross concludes.
