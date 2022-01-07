Quoin Pharma surges after bullish call from Maxim
Jan. 07, 2022 10:40 AM ETQuoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX +19.5%) is trading sharply higher in morning hours to record the biggest intraday gain since its merger with Cellect Biotechnology after Maxim Group initiated its coverage with a Buy rating.
- In H1 2022, Quoin (NASDAQ:QNRX) plans to launch a pivotal study to evaluate its lead asset QRX003 as a topical therapy for patients with Netherton Syndrome (NS).
- NS is a rare disease, and “we believe there is a strong incentive to approve a product for the disease,” BioTuesdays reported quoting Maxim analyst Naz Rahman.
- While QRX003 seems promising, Rahman argues that the “asset has not been tested in human clinical studies.” Despite the high risk of the candidate, the firm projects a risk-adjusted revenue opportunity of nearly $200M for Quoin in NS. “At a $14-million market cap, we believe the shares are undervalued,” Rahman added, estimating a price target of $5 per share for Quoin (QNRX) to imply a premium of ~187.4% to the last close.
- Following the completion of the merger in October last year, Cellect was renamed Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) and started trading on Nasdaq under the symbol, 'QNRX.'