Citigroup set to fire workers who refuse to get COVID vaccine - Bloomberg
Jan. 07, 2022
- Citigroup (C +1.8%) is strengthening its stance on its COVID-19 vaccine mandate — get vaccinated or risk losing your job, Bloomberg reports, citing a company memo.
- Office staff who refuse to get vaccinated by Jan. 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and their last day of employment will be at the end of the month, according to the message to employees.
- More than 90% of the bank's staffers have complied with the mandate for U.S. workers, which also gives them the option to apply for religious or medical exemptions, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- A Citigroup (NYSE:C) spokeswoman told the the news organization that more than 90% of its staffers have complied and the number is rising rapidly, but declined to comment further.
- Some other major Wall Street banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) imposed some vaccine requirements but have allowed some employees to stay unvaccinated if they don't come into the office, Bloomberg said.
- Many companies are waiting for a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on whether the Biden administration order for large employers to require vaccines or weekly COVID tests is Constitutional. The court is set to start hearing arguments today on the case.
- While companies' mandates have triggered some litigation and resistance, overall, compliance has been broad.
