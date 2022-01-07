Roblox slips 6% as it looks to rebuild China app

  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is 6% lower this morning following news that it's going to rebuild its China app after taking it offline last month.
  • The company will make "necessary investments" and build another localized version of its platform, part of a "number of important transitory actions," the FT notes.
  • That comes after the "LuoBuLeSi" app that Roblox built with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY +1.3%) - part of a high-profile promise to enter the 720 million-gamer Chinese market - came down in December after just five months in service.
  • Roblox's user-generated content model is reportedly presenting problems in a tough Chinese regulatory environment - particularly with Roblox's approach of presenting its app as an educational tool even while education companies have faced much stricter regulation in China than other sectors.
  • Shares have now slipped 41% from a 52-week high of $141.60 reached Nov. 22: See the chart here.
