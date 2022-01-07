Richard Branson: Virgin Orbit has enough cash, will beat competition with nimble business model
Jan. 07, 2022 By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Virgin Orbit founder Richard Branson said Friday that the satellite launch service collected enough cash from its recent SPAC deal to achieve its goals.
- Speaking to CNBC, the billionaire investor added that Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) can beat the competition because of its more nimble business model, which allows the company to take off from almost any location.
- VORB launches satellites using an airplane as a base, while other companies rely on ground-based rockets. Branson argued that this gave the company more flexibility and allowed it to take on clients that other companies couldn't.
- On its recent SPAC, Branson assured investors that the going-public transaction netted the firm enough cash to execute its strategy, despite the fact that redemptions lowered the amount brought in through the deal from an expected $483M to just $228M.
- Commenting on the space business in general, Branson, who also founded the space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), acknowledged that the sector had seen volatility lately. However, he contended that consistent execution will eventually draw investors to companies like VORB and SPACE.
- "When things are happening again and people are going into space, I suspect we'll see a movement in the stock price," he said.
- VORB jumped nearly 17% in Friday's intraday action, buoyed in part by Branson's interview. The company is also set to launch its first mission of 2022 in the next couple of weeks.
- VORB came public through a SPAC deal last week but has generally lost ground since, including a double-digit percentage slide in its second day as a listed firm. Friday's advance represents a bounce back from this weakness, but the stock remains well off levels it saw early in its trading career, as you can see from this chart.