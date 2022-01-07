Richard Branson: Virgin Orbit has enough cash, will beat competition with nimble business model

Richard Branson & Rudy Giuliani Visit "Cavuto" On FOX Business Network

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Virgin Orbit founder Richard Branson said Friday that the satellite launch service collected enough cash from its recent SPAC deal to achieve its goals.
  • Speaking to CNBC, the billionaire investor added that Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) can beat the competition because of its more nimble business model, which allows the company to take off from almost any location.
  • VORB launches satellites using an airplane as a base, while other companies rely on ground-based rockets. Branson argued that this gave the company more flexibility and allowed it to take on clients that other companies couldn't.
  • On its recent SPAC, Branson assured investors that the going-public transaction netted the firm enough cash to execute its strategy, despite the fact that redemptions lowered the amount brought in through the deal from an expected $483M to just $228M.
  • Commenting on the space business in general, Branson, who also founded the space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), acknowledged that the sector had seen volatility lately. However, he contended that consistent execution will eventually draw investors to companies like VORB and SPACE.
  • "When things are happening again and people are going into space, I suspect we'll see a movement in the stock price," he said.
  • VORB jumped nearly 17% in Friday's intraday action, buoyed in part by Branson's interview. The company is also set to launch its first mission of 2022 in the next couple of weeks.
  • VORB came public through a SPAC deal last week but has generally lost ground since, including a double-digit percentage slide in its second day as a listed firm. Friday's advance represents a bounce back from this weakness, but the stock remains well off levels it saw early in its trading career, as you can see from this chart.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.