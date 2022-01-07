Iron ore wraps up strong week on China demand hopes
Jan. 07, 2022
- Rio Tinto (RIO +2.0%), BHP (BHP +2.0%) and Vale (VALE +2.5%) cap strong weekly gains alongside rising iron ore prices on optimism about potential demand recovery in top steel producer China.
- According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines (TIOC:COM) imported into Northern China rose 0.3% in morning trading to $128.03/mt, the highest since October 12.
- Iron ore's most-active May contract (SCO:COM) on China's Dalian exchange ended daytime trading 1.4% higher at 719 yuan/mt ($112.78), on track for a weekly gain of more than 5% and touching 725.50 yuan earlier in the session, its highest since October 27.
- Analysts say hopes for an easing of steel production controls after the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month have helped underpin iron ore prices, along with some restocking demand ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays.
- Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY
- Rio Tinto gets 75% of its EBITDA from iron ore but could capture investor interest as a lithium play following last month's $825M deal for Argentina's Rincon lithium project.